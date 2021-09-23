Rain, fog and dust tides in store for Kazakhstan on Sept 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the west, southwest, north, and mountainous areas of the southeast of the country is to see unstable weather conditions, causing rainfalls. Thunderstorms are forecast for the southwest and mountainous areas of the southeast as well as precipitation mainly as rain at times for the north, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The rest part of the country is to brace for weather with no precipitation. High wind is predicted for the west, southwest, and mountainous areas of the southeast, bringing dust tides to the west and southwest. Fog is to coat the north, northwest, and southwest.

Mangistau region’s west and center are to see thunderstorm as well as fog on the coastal areas at night and in the morning. Wind at 15-20mps is predicted for the northeast of the region at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind at night.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the northwestern and central parts of Kyzylorda region during the day.

Atyrau region’s southeast is to see dust tides at daytime as well as 15-20mps wind in the south and center at night and in most parts at daytime.

15-20mps wins is predicted for the south, southwest of West Kazakhstan region as well as south and west of Aktobe region during the day.

Fog is to blanket the north, west of Pavlodar region as well as north, northwest of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, northwest, southeast of Akmola, southeast of East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

-1-3 degrees Celsius ground frosts are forecast for the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty, Zhambyl regions in the nighttime.

Most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are to expect high fire hazard.