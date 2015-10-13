Rain, fog and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Oct 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation (primarily, rains), gusty wind and fog will hit the major part of Kazakhstan October 13. Glaze is forecast in northern regions. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather today

According to the Kazakh Hydrometeorological Service, fog will blanket Akmola region and some areas of East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Wind speed in these regions will increase up to 15-20 m per sec in the daytime. Fog, light icy glaze and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is expected in parts of Kostanay region. Glaze and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is also forecast in North Kazakhstan. Some areas of Pavlodar and Mangystau regions will be stricken by strong wind at 15-20 m per sec. Foggy weather is expected in parts of Karaganda and Zhambyl regions today. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.