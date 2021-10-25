Rain, fog and wind in store for Kazakhstan on Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather outlook for Kazakhstan for October 25, Kazinform reports.

Wild wind gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s will bater the Alakol district of Almaty region.

High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions locally.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, Zhambyl regions locally.

As earlier reported, storm alerts were issued for six regions of Kazakhstan.