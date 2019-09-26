EN
    07:09, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Rain, fog forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather is in Kazakhstan on September 26.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Wind intensification in the regions will reach 15-20 m / s.

    During night hours ground frost, air temperature drop to 1-3°C is expected in Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    Extreme fire hazard persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, the south and southeast of Karaganda, the south of the West Kazakhstan regions.

