    12:48, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Rain for Astana next three days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain is forecast for Astana the next three days, the press service of the Mayor of the capital city informs.

    According to weather forecaster, rain and thunderstorm are expected in Astana for the nest three days. Occasional rain and thunderstorm are expected today in the capital city and the temperature is expected to be at the level of +22-24 degrees Celsius.

    Intermittent clouds and heavy showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Astana.

