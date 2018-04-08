Rain, hail, and winds strengthening in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage will bring precipitation to most of Kazakhstan on Sunday, with the exception of its south-western parts, according to Kazhydromet.

Met Office warns of fog, ice, and winds strengthening across the country.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Parts of Kyzylorda region will be covered in fog.

Thunderstorms are expected in Almaty region. Mets warn of winds strengthening up to 15-23 m/s and hail.

Fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are in store for Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions on Sunday.

Patchy fog and winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau regions.