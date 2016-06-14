Rain in most parts of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms along with strong wind are expected in most parts of the country today, June 14.

Strong wind, fog at night and early in the morning and possibly hail are expected in Akmola region today.

Strong wind and possible hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region as well.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions will also have windy weather today.

Strong wind and fog are forecast for North Kazakhstan region as well.

South Kazakhstan region will have windy weather and a dust storm today.

Strong heat also remains in South Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

A high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.