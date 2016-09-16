Rain postpones Kazakhstan vs. Russia clash at Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the Davis Cup World Group play-off round between Kazakhstan and Russia have been forced to postpone the first clash due to bad weather conditions in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz reports.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs. Andrey Kuznetsov clash was expected to kick off the play-off round at 1:00 p.m. Astana time, but was postponed for an hour because of the rain.



The clashes between Team Russia and Team Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup World Group play-off round are set to be held on September 16-18 at the National Tennis Center in Moscow.