Rain predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan April 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain is predicted for the most part of the territory of Kazakhstan on Sunday, April 10.

According to "Kazhydromet", strong wind of 15-20 mps, fog and black ice is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Strong winds of 15-22 mps will rule the day in Atyrau, Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe regions of the country.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Dust storm, wind of 15-20 mps will hit Mangystau region.