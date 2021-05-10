Rain showers forecast for Kazakhstan on May 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan, bringing rain, which is predicted to fall in places in the northern and central parts. Heavy rain is forecast for mountainous areas of the southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace in places for fog, wind, squall, and hail.

North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are to see 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, occasional thunderstorm. Fog, squall, and hail are in store for North Kazakhstan region.

Akmola region is to expect wind to reach locally 15-20mps at night and blow 15-20mps during the day, gusting up to 23mps. Occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall, and hail are also predicated.

Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind, thunderstorm, fog, and hail. Squall is forecast locally for Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm and 15-22mps wind are expected in places in Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Fog is in store for Kostanay region, and hail is predicted for Almaty and Turkestan regions.

15-20mps wind is predicted in places for Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions during the day.

Fire danger is forecast for some areas of Kyzylorda region.