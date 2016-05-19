Rain showers forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorm, fog and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 19. Only northern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

It will be chilly in East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions as mercury will drop to 1-6°C there.