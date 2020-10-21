Rain showers forecast for north and west of Kazakhstan on Oct 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On October 21, precipitation (mainly rain) is forecast for the north, southwest and west of Kazakhstan. The rest part of the country is to enjoy the weather without precipitation. Strong wind, fog in the western, northwestern and eastern parts, ice in the west and northwest at night and in the morning, are to hit the country in places, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Strong wind at 15-20 m/s is forecast to hit Atyrau region here and there at night and much of the region at day time, most parts of West Kazakhstan region in the afternoon. Occasional fog and ice are to strike West Kazakhstan region in places at night and in the morning.

Zhambyl region is to be hit locally by wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28 mps.

Wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there in Kostanay region. Fog is also predicted, while ice is expected to strike at night and in the morning.

East Kazakhstan region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps in places, fog is coat the region in the nighttime and morning.

Strong wind at 15-20 mps is to hit locally Akmole region at day time, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Aktobe region is to expect wind to blow 15 mps here and there at day time.

Almaty region’s Zhalanashkol district is to brace for wind at 18-23 mps, frosts of 1 degree Celsius is to remain in places at night.