Rain showers, stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind and fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 19. According to Kazhydromet, only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.