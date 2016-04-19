EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:45, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Rain showers, stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind and fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 19. According to Kazhydromet, only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions.
    Fog will blanket Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions.
    Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!