Rain showers to douse Kazakhstan on Aug 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of hail and fog are high in some regions of the country. Southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and Kostanay regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay and Atyrau regions.



Fervent heat will torment residents of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Mangystau regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.