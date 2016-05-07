Rain showers to douse Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 7. According to Kazhydromet, fog and stiff wind will persist in some areas of the country. Only eastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will descend on Zhambyl, Mangystau and Atyrau regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Mercury will go down to 3°C in East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions in the morning.