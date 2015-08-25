Rain showers to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind, hail and fog are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 25. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, only western and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Mangystau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog is to blanket Akmola, Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions. Mercury will drop to +1, +3°C in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning. High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Almaty regions.