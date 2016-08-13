EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:26, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Rain showers to douse W and N Kazakhstan on Saturday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms are forecast for western and northwest Kazakhstan on August 13.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to some of the abovementioned regions.

    Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Chances of fog are also high in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent will grip Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!