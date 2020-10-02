Rain showers turning snow in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for October 2-3, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster, a trough of the cyclone is to influence the weather in northwest, north Kazakhstan on this Sunday and the central and eastern parts early next week.

The cyclone’s epicenter is said to be above the Taymyr Peninsula and to bring rains turning to snow. The rest part of the country will be affected by the anticyclone coming from the areas of the Barents Sea, resulting in the weather without precipitation.

Low temperature, occasional fog, strong wind as well as ice and low snowstorm are predicted to hit the country.