EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 02 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Rain showers turning snow in store for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for October 2-3, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather forecaster, a trough of the cyclone is to influence the weather in northwest, north Kazakhstan on this Sunday and the central and eastern parts early next week.

    The cyclone’s epicenter is said to be above the Taymyr Peninsula and to bring rains turning to snow. The rest part of the country will be affected by the anticyclone coming from the areas of the Barents Sea, resulting in the weather without precipitation.

    Low temperature, occasional fog, strong wind as well as ice and low snowstorm are predicted to hit the country.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!