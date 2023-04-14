Rain, snow and ground blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The active cyclone approaching from the Black Sea region will bring rainy weather to Kazakhstan today. Northern, northwestern, and central regions will see rain and snow, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, windy and foggy conditions are forecast across the country. Ground frost and ice slick are predicted for northern, northwestern regions. Dust storm and thunderstorms will hit southern and western regions. Central areas will see thunderstorms and hail.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter northwestern and southern regions, central, southern and eastern areas of Kostanay region, western and northern areas of Aktobe region in the daytime.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in northern, eastern parts of West Kazakhstan region and in northern areas of Atyrau region in the daytime.

Rain and snow are forecast in Astana on April 14 with gusts of wind to increase to 15-20m/s. Snow, ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in the capital city on April 15. Wind speed will rise to 15-20m/s, sometimes gusting to 23m/s. On April 15, the mercury will drop sharply to -5-7°C at night and in the daytime.