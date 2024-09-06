Rain, snow and ground frosts in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 5-7, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Unsteady weather persists throughout the country, it said in a statement.

Heavy downpours are predicted to batter the north, south, and southeast of Kazakhstan on September 7, while snow and rain are expected to grip the mountainous districts of the country’s east and southeast. The west of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy weather without precipitations.

High wind and fog are in store for the country's north, east and central part of Kazakhstan.

Ground frosts with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius will form at night in the north, east and southeast of Kazakhstan.