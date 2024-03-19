EN
    Rain, snow and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan’s 3 major cities in 3 days coming

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast report for the country’s major three cities – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana

    March 20: partly cloudy, intermittent snow at night, fog at night and in the morning, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, -8-10°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

    March 21: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 5-10 meters per second, -10-12°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

    March 22: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 7-12 meters per second, -12-14°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

    Almaty

    March 20: partly cloudy, rain late in the day, wind speed 3-8 meters per second sometimes gusting to 15 meters per second late in the day, +5+7°C at night, +15+17°C during daylight hours.

    March 21: partly cloudy, rain, heavy rainfall in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 3-8 meters per second sometimes reaching 15 meters per second, +2+4°C at night, +10+12°C in the daytime.

    March 22: cloudy, rain, sometimes heavy rain, fog at night and in the morning, wind speed 2-7 meters per second, +5+7°C at night, +8+10°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent

    March 20: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 8-13 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 15-20 meters per second, +10+12°C at night, +18+20°C in the daytime.

    March 21: partly cloudy, rain, sometimes heavy rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 15-20 meters per second and 25 meters per second, +13+15°C at night and during daylight hours.

    March 22: partly cloudy, sometimes rain and thunderstorm, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, sometimes increasing to 15-20 meters per second, +6+8°C at night, +8+10°C in the daytime.

