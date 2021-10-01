EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 01 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Rain, snow, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 1

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the north, northwest, center and southeast of Kazakhstan. Stiff wind and fog are forecast in the south and north of the country. Western and southern parts of the country will fall under the influence of the northwestern anticyclone which is shifting from Moscow, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in north and east of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in south and east of Almaty and southeast of North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions at night and early in the morning.

    Black ice will coat roads in Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!