Rain, thunderstorm and hail expected in most regions of the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan. Rain, thunderstorm, hail and strong wind are expected today in Kazakhstan, "Kazhydromet" informs.

The weather will remain without precipitation in southern and western parts of the country.

Thunderstorm in spots, strong wind with a possibility of hail are forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind is expected in South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm is expected at night in Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm is also expected at night in Kostanay region and strong wind is expected during the day.

Thunderstorm and strong wind is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk will remain in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.