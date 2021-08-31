Rain, thunderstorm and hail in store for Kazakhstan Aug 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to brace for precipitation on August 31, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to the weather fronts the greater part of the country is to brace for rainfalls, severe thunderstorm in the east and center, high wind, and hail in the center, east, southeast.

Only the west, northwest, and north of the country is to see the weather with no precipitation due to a anticyclone spur.

Almaty region is to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind during.

Thunderstorm and hail are to hit Zhambyl region. 15-20mps wind is to batter the region’s southwest and northeast and expected to reach up to 23-28mps at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorm as well as wind blowing 15-20mps during thunderstorm.

Kostanay region is to see fog in the north at night as well as 15-20mps wind in the southeast during the day.

Karaganda region’s northeast, east, south, and center are to see thunderstorm, hail, squall, as well as wind gusting up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm. Fog is to blanket the region’s northern part at night and in the morning.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm as well as hail and squall in the western, northern, northwestern, and central sections. The region is to expect 15-20mps wind in the southwest, predicted to reach up to 23mps in the northwest and center.

Pavlodar region is to see fog in the west.

Fog is to coat the north and northeast of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for -15-20mps wind in the northwest during the day.

Temperature is to drop as low as 2 degrees Celsius in the north, east of Kostanay, north, west of Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, in most parts of Kyzylorda, Kostanay,Almaty, south, southwest of Karaganda, south of East Kazakhstan, west of Akmola, and center of Pavlodar regions.