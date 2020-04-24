Rain, thunderstorms and dust storm to hit Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to face today rain, thunderstorms and dust storms, fog, high wind and precipitations locally (snow and rain), Kazhydromet reports.





Kostanay region is forecast to observe gusty wind, patchy fog, while dust storms and hail, and strong wind are to batter Kyzylorda region.

Wind of 15-20 m/s is to hit Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions. Mets suggest that it may hail today in West Kazakhstan with squall predicted in Turkestan region.

Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected on Friday in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda region, East Kazakhstan, dust storm is to hit Atyrau region locally.

Fog and hail are predicted to batter Akmola region with wind of 15-20 m/s.

Pavlodar region is to brace for squalls and hail accompanied by high wind.