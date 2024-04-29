EN
    07:11, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Rain, thunderstorms and snow to batter Kazakhstan Mon

    rainstorm
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Unsteady weather persists today, April 29, throughout Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers, rain and snow mixed to the mountainous districts of the country’s southeast, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    The country’s southwestern, northwestern, and central parts are set to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    High wind, hail, squall, dust storms, and fog are in store countrywide.

    Ground frosts are forecast for mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

    The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Abai, Karaganda regions.

