Rain, thunderstorms expected in most parts of the country on Monday
In North Kazakhstan region thunderstorm and hail are expected in the afternoon. Wind will strengthen to up to 15-20 m/s, gusting at up to 23-28 m/s during the day.
Thunderstorm and hail are also possible in places in Kostanai region. Wind here will increase to 15-20 m/s at night and 17-22 m/s during the day.
In East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions thunderstorms are expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.
In Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions - thunder and dust storm, wind speed will increase to 15-22 m/s.
In Mangistau region wind will increase to 18-23 m/s during the day cayusing a dust storm.
In Kyzylorda region, at night, thunderstorm and hail are expected. In sone parts of the region, in the afternoon wind will strengthen to up to 15-20 m/s, gusting in places to 23-28 m/s causing dust storms.
There will be thunderstorms in South Kazakhstan region in the morning and afternoon. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s.
In Zhambyl region, a thunderstorm is expected in places, a hail is possible, and wind will increase to 18-23 m/s.
In places of Akmola region a thunderstorm is expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in the afternoon.
In Almaty region thunderstorm is expected. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.
In places in Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan extreme fire hazard persists.