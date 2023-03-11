Rain to batter Kazakhstan Mar 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a cyclonic trough and fronts the greater part of the country is to brace for precipitation as rain, predicted to fall heavily in the south, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Only the southeast and southwest of the country are to enjoy weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for fog as well as high wind, accompanied by ground blizzard in the north, and black ice. Thunderstorms are to batter the south of the country during the day.