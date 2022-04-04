Rain to batter Kazakhstan over 3 days ahead

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 5-7, Kazinform reports.

The north-west cyclone and its fronts will influence the northern, western and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. The cyclone will bring precipitations, mainly, rain, high wind. Ice-slick will form on the roads in the nighttime.

The southern and southeastern regions will brace for rains and thunderstorms. Air temperature will rise there as high as to +20+28 degrees Celsius.