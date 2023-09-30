EN
    09:16, 30 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30

    kazinform
    Photo: kazinform.kz

    The Northwestern cyclone and fronts are to bring rain to the greater part of the country, expected to fall heavily in the south, mountanious areas of Almaty region at night, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet. 

    Fog is expected to coat the country. Gusty wind is predicted in the southeast, east as well as in the center in the daytime.
    Extreme fire hazard is to persist in Turkestan as well as the center, east, and south of Kyzylorda regions.
    High fire danger is to persist in Zhambyl, south of Karaganda and Ulytau as well as the north of West Kazakhstan regions. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan
