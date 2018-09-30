Rain to fall across W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy weather without precipitation on Sunday, September 30, while the west is to observe rain. Fog is to blanket western and central parts, thunderstorms are forecast to hit the west, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23-28m/s, fog in the morning and evening will roll across North Kazakhstan region on Sunday.



Wind blowing up to 25 m/s is predicted to hit Akmola region during the day. Wind up to 15-20 m/s is to sweep through Akmola, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions.



High fire risk lingers for another day today in Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.