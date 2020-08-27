Rain, wind and fog expected in Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets suggest that fog, high wind, squall and hail may grip today Kazakhstan locally.

Wind up to 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s, hail are expected to batter Almaty region. High wind accompanied by thunderstorms, fog and hail are forecast to hit Zhambyl region. Turkestan region is to face squall, strong wind and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan are to wake up to foggy streets.

Strong wind is to roll through Pavlodar, Karaganda regions with hail predicted locally.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, locally in Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.