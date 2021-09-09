Rain, wind and frosts in store for Kazakhstan Sept 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts the country is to brace for thunderstorms in the southwest, northwest, north, east, center, mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of the southeast, heavy rains in the east, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Only the south and west are to see the weather with no precipitation due to an extensive anticyclone spur. The east, northwest, north, center, south, and southeast are to brace for high wind. The country’s northern, northwestern, and central parts are to expect fog, and the east and mountainous areas of the southeast – hail.

East Kazakhstan region’s west, northwest, and northeast are to expect thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm.

Akmola region is to see fog in the northwest at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps wind in the west at night and in the northwest at daytime.

Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorm in the northwest at daytime, fog in the west at night and in the morning, and 15-20mps wind in the northwest at daytime.

The northern part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorm as well as 15-20mps wind during the day. Pavlodar region’s north and east are to expect fog and 15-20mps wind at night.

The east, southeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm.

Almaty region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the west and mountainous areas of Turkestan, south of Kyzylorda regions during the day.

Fog is to blanket the center of Atyrau region as well as the north of Karaganda region at night and in the morning.

2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are forecast for the north, northeast of Akmola, Pavlodar, north of North Kazakhstan, north, east of Kostanay regions at night.

High fire hazard is expected in much of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, northeast and south of West Kazakhstan, west of Karaganda, Akmola, center of Pavlodar, south, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.