Rain, wind in store for most parts of Kazakhstan on July 13
Fair weather, no precipitation, and 9-1mps wind are predicted for Aktau city. Temperature will stand at 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is predicted in places for Mangistau region.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 24-26 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Cloudiness, rain, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional hail and squall.
Kokshetau city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is predicted to range between 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and daytime. Akmola region is to see in places heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm and fog.
Kyzylorda city is to expect cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Pavlodar city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. Pavlodar region is to brace for heavy rain locally.
Petropavlovsk city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps locally. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps with gusts of up to 15mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see in places thunderstorm as well as hail in mountainous areas.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with 15-20mps gusts, reaching up to 25mps here and there. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Zhambyl region is to brace locally for thunderstorm and hail.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 23-25 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Turkestan region is to see locally thunderstorm, squall, and dust storm.
Uralsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and reach 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, hail, and wind blowing 2-7mps with gusts of up to 15mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime.