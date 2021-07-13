Rain, wind in store for most parts of Kazakhstan on July 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast precipitation as rain as well as high wind for most parts of the country on July 13, Kazinform reports.

Fair weather, no precipitation, and 9-1mps wind are predicted for Aktau city. Temperature will stand at 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is predicted in places for Mangistau region.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 24-26 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudiness, rain, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional hail and squall.

Kokshetau city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is predicted to range between 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and daytime. Akmola region is to see in places heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm and fog.

Kyzylorda city is to expect cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. Pavlodar region is to brace for heavy rain locally.

Petropavlovsk city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps locally. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps with gusts of up to 15mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see in places thunderstorm as well as hail in mountainous areas.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with 15-20mps gusts, reaching up to 25mps here and there. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Zhambyl region is to brace locally for thunderstorm and hail.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 23-25 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Turkestan region is to see locally thunderstorm, squall, and dust storm.

Uralsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and reach 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, hail, and wind blowing 2-7mps with gusts of up to 15mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime.