Rain, wind strengthening expected in most parts of the country Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday with the passage of atmospheric fronts rain will continue in most parts of the country. In the south and southeast, thunderstorms are expected. Kazhydromet also predicts patchy fog, gusty wind, and wind strengthening in the north in the north.

In Akmola, Pavlodar, North-Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions wind is expected to increase, reaching 15-20 m/s and gusting up to 25-30 m/s. In North-Kazakhstan region patchy fog is expected.

In some parts of Karaganda region, wind will reach 17-22 m/s. Forecasters expect a foggy day.

Thunderstorms are expected in places over South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty region. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s. Fog is expected here night and in the morning.

In Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Mangystau regions, wind is expected to strengthen in places to up to 15-20 m/s.

In some parts of East Kazakhstan region, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 25 m/s. Fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning.

Fog is also expected in Aktobe region.