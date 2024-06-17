Rain with thunder and hail expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 18-20, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather conditions are to persist in much of Kazakhstan in the next few days. The country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind as well as hail in the north, east, southeast and center.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the east and center on June 18, in the southeast on June 19. No precipitation is predicted in the south as well as in the center on June 19-20.

Daytime temperatures are to stand at +28-40C in the west, +25-31C in the north, +20-33C in the center, +30-41C in the south, +22-32C in the southeast and +12-28C in the east.