Rain with thunderstorm and heatwave forecast for Kazakhstan July 24

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in most of Kazakhstan on July 24, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and squally wind. Heavy downpours are to pound the western, northern and northwestern parts of the country. Only the south of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. Fog is to coat the north and northwest of Kazakhstan in the nighttime and morning, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Heat wave is to grip Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south of Aktobe, west, south, desert areas of Turkestan, Ulytau, south of Karaganda and south of Abai regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Kyzylorda, northwest, center, southeast of West Kazakhstan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, southwest of Aktobe, south of East Kazakhstan, east, center of Pavlodar, east of Ulytau, center of Abai, west, north of Turkestan, and northwest of Karaganda regions.

Extreme fire danger is in place for Mangistau, Atyrau, south of Kostanay, south, desert areas of Turkestan, center, south of Kyzylorda, west, south of West Kazakhstan regions.