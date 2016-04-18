05:10, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6
Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms are forecast for Kazakhstan April 18.
According to RSE "Kazhydromet", strong winds of 17-22 mps with gusts of 28 mps are predicted for
Alakol area in Almaty region.
Foggy weather is expected in Mangystau region.
Rain with thunderstorm, wind of 15-20 mps will hit Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.
Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan region.
Strong winds of 15-22 mps are expected in Atyrau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions of the country.