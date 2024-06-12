EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Rainfall, hail and heatwave to batter Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    weather
    Photo: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    Much of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions in the next three days, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind as well as hail in the north, east and center. Heavy rainfall is expected in the east and center on June 13-15, and in the north and southeast on June 14.

    The country is to see temperatures rise to +33-40C in the west, +25-30C in the north and center, +30-40C in the south, +25-35 in the southeast and +22-30C in the east.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!