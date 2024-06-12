Rainfall, hail and heatwave to batter Kazakhstan in next 3 days

Much of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions in the next three days, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind as well as hail in the north, east and center. Heavy rainfall is expected in the east and center on June 13-15, and in the north and southeast on June 14.

The country is to see temperatures rise to +33-40C in the west, +25-30C in the north and center, +30-40C in the south, +25-35 in the southeast and +22-30C in the east.