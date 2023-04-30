Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI

ROME. KAZINFORM - Over the 1991-2020 period, the average annual rainfall over Italy is close to 255 billion cubic metres, about 18% less than the national average indicated in 1970 by the last National Water Conference, 300 billion cubic metres, said ANBI, the national association of basin consortia, on Friday, ANSA reports.

Italy is enduring its worst drought in 70 years and there is talk of water rationing.

Human-caused climate change has been blamed for the lack of rain.