EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:04, 30 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Over the 1991-2020 period, the average annual rainfall over Italy is close to 255 billion cubic metres, about 18% less than the national average indicated in 1970 by the last National Water Conference, 300 billion cubic metres, said ANBI, the national association of basin consortia, on Friday, ANSA reports.

    Italy is enduring its worst drought in 70 years and there is talk of water rationing.

    Human-caused climate change has been blamed for the lack of rain.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!