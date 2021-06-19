Rainfalls, heatwave forecast for Kazakhstan June 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts the greater part of the country is to see thunderstorms as well as heavy rainfalls and hail in the northeastern and central parts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, only the west and southwest are to see the weather without precipitation. The country is also to brace in places for squall and high wind, bringing dust tides to the south and west.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are to brace for hail, squall here and there as well as wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps, in most parts.

Pavlodar region is to see locally hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps.

Karaganda region is to expect squall, hail to hit locally as well as 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps at daytime, here and there at night and in most parts during the day.

Akmola region is to brace in places for hail as well as fog at night and in the morning. 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps is forecast for most of the region at night and locally during the day.

Wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps, bringing dust tides is predicted here and there for Kyzylorda region.

Occasional hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 28mps are in store for Zhambyl region during the day.

Turkestan region is to see locally squall, dust storm as well as 15-20mps wind, to reach up to 25mps at daytime, in the morning and afternoon.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps during the day.

Wind is to reach up to 17-22mps here and there in Almaty region in the afternoon. Mangistau region is to see wind reach 15-20mps locally, bringing dust tides at daytime.

Heat wave is to hit Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions, and locally Almaty region at daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, Pavlodar regions, locally in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karagada regions, and in some parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, West Kazkahstan regions.