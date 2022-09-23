Rains and cold snap approaching Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Northwestern cyclone will keep affecting the weather in western regions of Kazakhstan in the nearest three days, and will bring rains gradually moving to the eastern and other regions of the coutnry, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail will batter western regions on September 25, and northwestern and northern regions on September 26.

Rain and wet snow will hit North Kazakhstan region next week.

Intermittent rains and thunderstorms are forecast in mountainous and piedmont areas of southeastern regions.

Daytime temperatures will drop from +22+33°C to +9+22°C in western regions; from +25+32°C to +10+23°C in northwestern regions; from +23+30°C to +5+20°C in northern regions; from + 22+32°C to +20+28°C in central parts; and from +30+35°C to +17+25°C in Kyzylorda region.

The mercury will stay +25+35° in southeastern and southern regions.



