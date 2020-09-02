Rains and fervent heat in store for regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered rains, thunderstorms is expected to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only the west and east of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, north of Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Mangistau region.

Squall is likely to hit Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Fervent heat is forecast to scorch Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is announced for most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, portions of Atyrau, northwest of Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and west of Karaganda regions.