TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    01:32, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains and ground frost forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will see no precipitation on September 26. Unstable weather with frontal-type precipitation is expected in northern, central and eastern regions only. Rain and wet snow, gusting wind and fog are predicted for some areas.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket parts of  Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit some areas of Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the daytime.

     Ground frost and mercury drop to 1-3°C are forecast for Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in some areas of Zhambyl region, in southern and southwestern parts of Karaganda region and in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.

