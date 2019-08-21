EN
    15:58, 21 August 2019

    Rains and gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan in 2 days coming

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cold atmospheric front which has brought rains and air temperature decrease to the northern regions of the country keeps moving to the south. This, in turn, will cause heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as well as windsquall and hail in two days coming.

    According to Kazhydromet, intermittent rains with thunderstorms will hit southern parts of the country. Southeastern regions will be hit by thundershowers and hail. Mountainous and piedmont areas will see heavy rainfall.

    Sunny weather is forecast for western and southwestern regions only. Air temperature there will be 3…8°C higher than normal.

