TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:31, 02 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Rains and hail expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers and thunderstorms will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 2. Hail may hit eastern Kazakhstan. Only northwestern part of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.

    Mercury will drop to 3°C in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions as cold snap will hit those regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

