Rains and ice forecast for Kazakhstan on Oct 9
Fog, low snowstorm, and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit East Kazakhstan region locally.
North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog, ice, and strong wind at 15-20 mps in the afternoon.
Strong wind is to blow 15-20 mps in Karaganda region here and there, and occasional fog and ice are expected to hit at night.
Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to see strong wind blow 15-20 mps here and there, while Turkestan region is also to expect occasional fog at night.
Fog is to blanket Zhambyl region locally, wind is to blow 15-20 mps at night and in the morning.
Occasional fog is forecast for Akmola region at night and early in the morning.
Frosts with temperatures ranging between 1-5 degrees Celsius are to hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions here and there at night.