Rains and ice forecast for Kazakhstan on Oct 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the anticyclone, ending precipitation. Only the eastern, southeastern and central sections of the country are to expect precipitation falling as snow and rain due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog, strong wind, and ice are also forecast to hit across the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog, low snowstorm, and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit East Kazakhstan region locally.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog, ice, and strong wind at 15-20 mps in the afternoon.

Strong wind is to blow 15-20 mps in Karaganda region here and there, and occasional fog and ice are expected to hit at night.

Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to see strong wind blow 15-20 mps here and there, while Turkestan region is also to expect occasional fog at night.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl region locally, wind is to blow 15-20 mps at night and in the morning.

Occasional fog is forecast for Akmola region at night and early in the morning.

Frosts with temperatures ranging between 1-5 degrees Celsius are to hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions here and there at night.