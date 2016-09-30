Rains and stiff wind predicted in Kazakhstan Sep 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, with heavy rainfall to strike some areas. Thunderstorms and stiff wind are expected in southern regions. Fog will descend in eastern parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Akmola, Kyyzlorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime in Kostanay region will increase to 15-25 m per s.

Wind speed in South Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s with dust storm to hit at night.

In Pavlodar region, wind speed will increase to 17-22 m per s at night and in some areas in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, in some areas of Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.