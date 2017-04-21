Rains and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains will hit most regions of the country on April 21-22, Kazhydromet says. Wet snow is expected in northern regions. Thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind up to 15-25m/s are predicted for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, such weather is explained by the cyclones moving through the territory of Kazakhstan from the Black Sea. For this reason,despite precipitation, air temperature will be higher than climatic norm.

Partly cloudy weather and rain is forecast in Astana in the daytime on April 21-22. Wind speed will be at 9-14m/s. Nighttime temperature on April 21 will be at +8+10°С and in the daytime +20+22°С. On April 22, air temperature will drop to +6+8°С and in the morning will fall to +13+15°С.