    10:37, 05 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Rains and strong wind expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 5. However, unstable weather will remain in northern, western and eastern regions of the country where local showers with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected. Fog is possible in some areas at night and in the morning.

    Fog is expected in some areas of Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) will hit East Kazakhstan and in the daytime West Kazakhstan regions. Night freeze at -1-3°C is expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions, while up to -4°C ground frost is forecast for some areas of Karaganda region. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform report citing Kazakh Hydrometeorological Service.

